PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has received a grant to create an entrepreneurial support program, according to a press release.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded $40,000 that will be used to support the new Pioneer Innovation and Prototyping Services, with the intent of providing rural entrepreneurs access to concept-to-prototype services through a virtual platform.

The grant is one of 13 the state agency awarded this year and it expects more than 800 entrepreneurs will be served by the program, the release stated.

Tags

Recommended for you