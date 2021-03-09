PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has received a grant to create an entrepreneurial support program, according to a press release.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded $40,000 that will be used to support the new Pioneer Innovation and Prototyping Services, with the intent of providing rural entrepreneurs access to concept-to-prototype services through a virtual platform.
The grant is one of 13 the state agency awarded this year and it expects more than 800 entrepreneurs will be served by the program, the release stated.