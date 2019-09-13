DARLINGTON, Wis. — Court documents state that three southwest Wisconsin men face multiple sexual assault charges for years-old incidents that recently were brought to the attention of elders of the men’s church.
Elam S. Allgyer, 36, of Darlington, faces five counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, one count of first-degree attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 13 years of age, one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault and three counts of another sex-related crime.
Benjamin E. Allgyer, 31, of Mineral Point, faces three counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, a charge of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of another sex-related crime.
Elmer E. Stoltzfus, 25, of Cuba City, faces two counts of repeated sexual abuse of a child, a charge of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of another sex-related crime.
All three men had their initial hearings in Lafayette County Circuit Court this week. Each was released on a $20,000 signature bond. All are due back in court Sept. 23.
All of the charges are felonies, and each of the men faces decades in prison if convicted.
According to court documents, Lafayette County investigators learned that elders of the church to which the three men belong recently discovered that the abuse had occurred. A woman who was suffering from depression reported the assaults, which had occurred years earlier.
Each of the men in July met with law enforcement to discuss the assaults, most of which occurred when they were teenagers. Benjamin Allgyer also admitted committing some sexual assaults when he was in his 20s, documents state.
Each man is accused of assaulting multiple victims whom they knew, with the abuse occurring on several occasions over the years.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.