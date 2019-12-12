Wrapped presents, new winter coats and snow pants have been piling up at St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
The Dubuque nonprofit organization this week is providing more than 80 families with more than 210 children’s winter clothing items as part of the annual Sponsor Angels donation drive.
“It helps out because Christmastime for a lot of people — including us — can be stressful financially,” said Stacy Stechman, of Dubuque, whose five children have received Sponsor Angels gifts for the past several years. “It’s a huge sigh of relief when we get the Sponsor Angels (gifts) for our kids because getting something new for them is an extra-special treat.”
Beth McGorry, St. Mark’s director of donor relations, said new coats and snow pants can make a big difference for children because schools often limit outdoor recess activities for students who aren’t properly dressed.
“They can’t play in the snow. They have to stay on the pavement,” she said. “Who doesn’t want to play in the snow?”
She said this effort helps erase divisions between low-income children and their peers.
“There are so many times when you live under the poverty level that you don’t feel normal,” she said. “You have a free (or) reduced(-price) lunch. You know that Mom and Dad are struggling. You don’t always have the same clothes as everybody. But the day after Christmas, and the first day back from Christmas, you have snow pants, boots and a nice new outfit just like everybody else. That’s what we’re trying to do for our families.”
The project connects donations of warm clothes, pajamas, an outfit, socks or underwear with local families or a specific child.
“We know it’s the stuff the moms need, not what the kids want necessarily,” McGorry said. “And it’s often the only gifts some of our kids will get.”
How the children receive their gifts is left up to parents.
“Some of these gifts will be placed under the Christmas tree,” she said. “It’s a choice by the parents.”
Dubuque police recently made an unexpected delivery to St. Mark’s facility.
“They surprised us with four squad cars full of snow pants and underwear and winter coats and hats and mittens,” McGorry said. “That was a huge surprise. There were way over 100 coats.”
Members of the Dubuque Police Protective Association, the bargaining unit for Dubuque police officers, used funds remaining from their Shop With a Cop initiative to purchase winter clothing items to add to St. Mark’s Sponsor Angels program, McGorry said. In addition to individual donors, the project relies on charitable giving by businesses and churches.
“We had nine businesses this year and four churches that will take care of children,” McGorry said. “Hope Church, as an entire church, sponsored us for Christmas and brought in boots and winter coats and snow pants.”
The project is open to all families in St. Mark’s programs, including a summer enrichment program and before- and after-school programs.
For Stechman, St. Mark’s contributions are gifts that tend to keep on giving.
“We pass those items back down as the oldest outgrows them, so a lot of the stuff gets used a lot,” she said.