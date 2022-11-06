Low-cost carrier revealed, to offer flights between Dubuque, Orlando
An ultra-low-cost airline will begin providing flights between Florida and Dubuque in January.
Avelo Airlines, of Houston, will offer direct flight service between Dubuque Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on Jan. 11. It will mark the return of commercial air service to Dubuque after the departure of American Airlines in September, which provided flights to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Avelo Chief Financial Officer Hunter Keay said the company will utilize Boeing 737 aircraft, with 149 to 189 seats per plane, to provide air service in Dubuque. While flights initially only will be provided to and from Orlando, Keay said strong demand could prompt the airline to expand to additional locations in Florida or elsewhere in the future.
“We are always on the hunt for opportunities to fly in markets that have been abandoned by legacy airlines,” Keay said. “We’ve seen the opportunity in Dubuque.”
Through Thursday, Nov. 10, it will offer an introductory one-way fare to Orlando for $59. Every ticket will allow passengers to bring on one personal item for free. While costs will increase from there, Keay stressed that airfare likely will hover around $70 to $75 per ticket.
Dubuque manufacturer to close; 85 jobs lost
A major manufacturer will close its Dubuque plant at the end of the year, resulting in the loss of about 85 jobs.
Georgia-Pacific announced Tuesday that it would close its corrugated plant at 2150 Kerper Blvd. on Dec. 31. The company said it will work with the affected employees to “support them during the transition with potential opportunities for employment inside and outside the company.”
The company also stated, “The decision to close the Dubuque plant is not a reflection of their work but rather based on our ability to be competitive at this location in the long term.”
The Dubuque location — then called St. Regis Paper Co. — actually preceded the creation of Kerper Industrial Park in the late 1950s.
It is one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge.
The company last month closed its plant in Oshkosh, Wis., affecting about 40 employees, according to local news reports.
Officials share proposed sites for consolidation of middle schools
Community members Tuesday got their first look at potential site locations as part of a plan to consolidate Dubuque’s public middle schools, which could include expansions at Washington Middle School or the construction of an entirely new facility.
Dubuque Community School District officials held their second community meeting to provide an update on the planning process for consolidating the district’s middle schools from three to two by no later than fall 2026, a goal approved by school board members in April.
Laura Peterson, educational planner with Invision Architecture, said Tuesday that a community task force of teachers, administrators and community members worked with Invision staff to review seven possible sites for construction or expansion.
These sites included additions at Washington Middle School or Jefferson Middle School, as well as construction of a new facility near Dubuque Senior High School, at the site of the former Dubuque Packing Co., at Valentine Park, at the former Flexsteel site along Jackson Street or on city-owned property off of the Southwest Arterial.
After considering multiple factors for each site, including size, proximity to students, zoning and ease of acquisition, the task force proposed three potential options largely centered on Washington Middle School.
Peterson told attendees that the proposed construction or expansion plans at Washington also would include the district’s acquisition of the current Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA site, a nearby 7.8 acre property off Booth St. She said a potential pedestrian overpass could be constructed over Grandview Avenue to connect the current Washington site with the YMCA site.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said after the meeting that the district has had “preliminary conversations” with YMCA officials about the district’s potential purchase of the site.
Court hears arguments as man again appeals murder conviction
A former Dubuque man seeks to vacate his murder conviction or be granted a third trial.
Three judges on the Iowa Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Tuesday in Des Moines in the case of Fontae C. Buelow, 30, who is appealing his second-degree-murder conviction.
“The state might prefer that you look at the evidence that favors the verdict and only the evidence that favors said verdict,” said Theresa Wilson, an attorney representing Buelow, during the hearing. “... This is the rare instance that the evidence presented to the jury by both sides does not support the verdict in this case.”
Prosecutors, of course, did not agree with that assessment.
Last year, Buelow was convicted a second time of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Buelow first was found guilty of the charge during a 2018 trial. But in 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction and granted him a new trial.
The Court of Appeals ruled at that time that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial, and those records were central to Buelow’s 2021 retrial.
Prosecutors argued that Buelow killed Link during an argument after a night out drinking, while Buelow’s attorneys maintained that Link stabbed herself after Buelow broke up with her.
Local residents should brace for heating cost spikes this winter
Local residents can expect to pay significantly more to heat their dwellings this winter.
Representatives with multiple area utility companies project that residents in the tri-state area who heat their homes with natural gas will see heating bills about 30% higher than last year.
Those estimates generally align with the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s winter fuels outlook, which estimates a 28% increase from last year for homes heated with natural gas. It also projects about a 10% increase in electricity costs.
The rise in energy costs stems from a variety of global economic factors. Tony Palese, spokesperson for Alliant Energy, pointed to high demand for natural gas, lower-than- average gas reserves and limited fuel supplies created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as primary factors leading to the increased costs.
Mike Casper, president and CEO of Jo-Carroll Energy, said Jo Daviess County, Ill., residents can expect an approximately 30% increase to their natural gas bill this winter compared to last year.
Nicole Breitbach, senior communications affairs manager with Black Hills Energy, said Iowa customers in November likely will pay about 13% more on their natural gas bill compared to last November.
