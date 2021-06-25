GALENA, Ill. — Each week, Jeannine Steinle polished the silver and cleaned glasses in preparation for communion at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Galena.
Her children attended Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10. She dressed her two daughters in white Easter gloves and bonnets.
Jeannine fetched other parishioners from St. Matthew, and the ladies traveled to area prisons to share the word of God with inmates.
Her faith grounded her, and she lived it.
Jeannine died May 7 at age 90. After her death, Jeannine’s children discovered drawers filled with Bibles, prayer books and daily devotionals, inside which their mother kept notes of the people she was praying for.
“A lot of them were gifts from her friends because they knew how much her faith meant to her,” said her daughter Jan Kuntz.
Jeannine Dotzel was born on Aug. 21, 1930. She graduated from Galena High School in 1948 and the following year married Donald “Bud” Steinle.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and she took a job at the Savanna Army Depot in Illinois. Bud took an interest in military history, and the couple toured Civil War battlefields together.
Jeannine grew up poor and appreciated the things she had, her daughter Kris Korte said. The home she and Bud constructed in 1955 was a prized possession. Jeannine purchased furniture at auctions, and Bud refinished the pieces. She learned to cook by way of necessity so she could care for her family.
Jeannine spent much of her career working in a physician’s office, first as a receptionist and, later, an administrative assistant. She never had the chance to attend college, but the family beamed that her younger brother, John, was the first.
He obtained a scholarship to play football at University of Dubuque, and they took pride dressing in their Sunday best to cheer him on at games.
Jeannine and Bud raised three children: Kris, Jan and Michael.
Bud’s other “children” were his collies. Everything stopped when the dogs needed to be walked, even when Kris’ husband, Chuck Korte, contracted pneumonia and needed to be transported to the hospital. (Bud did take Chuck to the hospital.)
Each year, the family visited Devil’s Lake State Park in Baraboo, Wis., where they lay on the beach, built sandcastles, walked on the rocky shore and grilled.
They also visited Chicago to attend Cubs baseball games. Jeannine shopped at the former Marshall Field’s and Carson’s department stores in Chicago and Carol Snyder, a women’s clothier in Rockford.
Little stood in the way of Jeannine’s devotion to family. Her and Bud’s favorite travel destination was Fort Collins, Colo., where Michael later moved and raised a family.
When Michael’s youngest son was born in 1998, Bud was occupied helping Chuck Korte, then the Galena High School football coach, paint lines on the football field. It came as no surprise that Jeannine would make the road trip herself.
When she pulled into Michael’s driveway, the family realized she had been driving on a flat tire that had been punctured by a nail.
Jeannine loved throwing parties for the Super Bowl, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving. Tucked inside her recipe books were lists, detailing whom she had invited and the dishes she served, which included beef noodle soup and roasts.
After Bud died in 2006, Jeannine continued to live in their home for nearly a decade. She resisted moving to the local nursing facility, but relented in 2015.
Within a week, something clicked. She threw herself into activities.
As a child, Jeannine had borne the sting of being selected last for softball and Red Rover. She had vowed she would never play games again.
But at the nursing home, Jeannine made her mark at the bingo table. She attended cooking and music classes.
If the visiting minister did not arrive for a Sunday service, Jeannine picked up the week’s bulletin and preached. She also sat with dying residents to offer comfort.
At 90, Jeannine became the vice president of the nursing home residents.
“She made family wherever she went,” Jan said.