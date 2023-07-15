Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein (from left), R-Spring Green; U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville; and Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County CEO Kathy Kuepers participate during a groundbreaking celebration for the Lafayette County replacement hospital in Darlington, Wis., on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein (from left), R-Spring Green; U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville; and Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County CEO Kathy Kuepers participate during a groundbreaking celebration for the Lafayette County replacement hospital in Darlington, Wis., on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — A crowd of over 150 people gathered Saturday for the ceremonial kickoff of a major health care project in Lafayette County.
The groundbreaking celebration for the new $64.8 million Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County drew area residents, politicians and hospital staff to the 36-acre parcel south of Darlington where the new facility is already under construction.
The more-than-82,000 square foot building should be erected by October of 2024, with a move-in date set for early 2025, according to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County CEO Kathy Kuepers. The current facility at 800 Clay St., which was built in 1952, will remain in operation during construction.
Recommended for you
"Our current building has served us well, but it was primarily built for inpatient care, and now, we are providing so many more outpatient services," Kuepers said ahead of the event. "This new building has been very strategically set up ... to give us not only more space, but also more efficient use of that space."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who helped secure a total of $9 million in congressionally directed spending awards for the hospital project, said the new facility will help citizens continue to receive high-quality care close to home.
"Too frequently, folks living in rural areas are forced to delay or forgo care because of the long drive or wait times to see a doctor," she said. "... With this funding, Memorial Hospital will finally have the expanded space and services to provide high-quality patient care."
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, said he worked with Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, to help secure $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for the project.
"You are the only county-owned hospital in the state, and that's why I think it's important to help you when we can," he told the crowd.
Other funding sources for the project include a $30.8 million revenue bond and $15 million general obligation bond in direct loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as a $5 million guaranteed loan, to be paid off with hospital revenue.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, complimented local officials, hospital staff and citizens for their "persistence" in pursuing the project.
"This hospital has touched multiple generations, and it's going to be neat for those people to see the new hospital at this site," he said.
Jack Sauer, chair of the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors and hospital committee, said the project will support well-paying jobs in Lafayette County.
"We've got a lot of good people working here, and I'm proud of the fact that we're going to build something to keep them here and grow this place," he said.
Ben Aubergine and Sai Palepu, both physicians at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, said the new facility will help increase the quality and variety of services provided and could also attract more physicians to the area.