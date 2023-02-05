People who make a difference
Buy Now

JoAnne McNeil (left) and her brother Royce Russell are volunteers at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.

 Dave Kettering

JoAnne McNeil Age: 69 Lives in: Asbury, Iowa Family: Husband, Jim, and one adult son Occupation: Retired nursing home staff member Hobbies: Knitting, reading, making custom jewelry

Royce Russell Age: 82 Lives in: Dubuque Family: Wife, Elaine; two adult daughters; and two grandchildren. Occupation: Retired after 28 years at John Deere Dubuque Works in 1999 Hobbies: Hunting

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.