JoAnne McNeil Age: 69 Lives in: Asbury, Iowa Family: Husband, Jim, and one adult son Occupation: Retired nursing home staff member Hobbies: Knitting, reading, making custom jewelry
Royce Russell Age: 82 Lives in: Dubuque Family: Wife, Elaine; two adult daughters; and two grandchildren. Occupation: Retired after 28 years at John Deere Dubuque Works in 1999 Hobbies: Hunting
A brother-and-sister volunteer pair have made it their mission to bring comfort to patients at a Dubuque hospital.
Royce Russell, 82, of Dubuque, has been a volunteer at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for about 15 years, including the first seven with the Meals on Wheels program that formerly operated out of Finley’s kitchen. His sister JoAnne McNeil, 69, of Asbury, has volunteered at the hospital for about three years.
At least once a week, the siblings’ volunteer schedules overlap and they serve as a pair of enthusiastic greeters in the hospital’s main lobby.
“They are amazing with their partnership, how well they get along and how well they support us,” said Marie Zoromski, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and interim volunteer coordinator at Finley.
Russell and McNeil not only greet patients as they enter the hospital, they also escort them to the necessary areas of the facility.
“They care about the patients who come in,” Zoromski said. “They are the first people who welcome patients. They are the first people who say ‘hello.’”
That “hello” comes early each day.
“Usually, the shift is from 6:30 to 9:30 (a.m.), but we come in at 5:30 because the people having surgeries come in early,” Russell said.
Russell volunteers three days per week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He said the volunteer work is rewarding.
“You know that you did something, instead of sitting around watching TV,” Russell said. “People are so appreciative.”
His sister volunteers Thursdays and Fridays at the hospital. On Fridays, they volunteer together.
McNeil said she enjoys meeting people through her volunteer role.
“People will come in and they can be nervous, they might not know where they are going and they might be nervous about what’s going to happen here, or people get lost,” she said. “We can talk to them and try to calm them. It’s wonderful.”
Russell worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 28 years and retired in 1999. He began volunteering as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels.
“A guy I used to work with knew I wanted to do something (in retirement) and said, ‘You want to do this,’ and I said sure, so I came up and started right away,” he said.
When the Meals on Wheels program left Finley about eight years ago for a different umbrella organization, Russell moved up to the main lobby of the hospital.
“I’m very happy that I came up here (to the lobby),” he said. “I love it.”
Since moving to the lobby to volunteer, Russell has logged about 3,620 hours, according to hospital records.
Russell and McNeil are two of seven siblings who grew up in Grant County, Wis. McNeil took care of their mother for five years until the latter’s death.
Russell suggested that his sister join him in volunteering at the hospital after their mother died.
“I said, ‘I have a good job for you,’” he said.
McNeil said that from the day she started volunteering she has loved it. She has logged about 920 hours volunteering at the hospital.
“I wish people who are hesitant about volunteering would just try it,” she said. “I guarantee that people will like it.”
