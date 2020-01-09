Authorities are investigating a small fire at a state correctional facility in Dubuque.
The fire at the facility at 1494 Elm St. was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
“It was a small fire, and we were on the scene a couple of hours,” said Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher. “There were no injuries, and the people that reside there were outside for a half-hour or 45 minutes before being allowed back in.”
A report indicates that the fire caused $1,000 worth of damage to a vent system.
Ludescher described the fire as “suspicious.”
“The fire marshal is investigating,” he said.