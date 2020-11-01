EARLVILLE, Iowa -- An Earlville resident recently was arrested for allegedly editing photos to include a man in pornographic images, then sending them to the man's friends.
Matthew E. Farrell, 45, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with first-degree harassment.
Authorities were alerted to the incident in early September. Court documents state that the man reported that Farrell "accessed his Facebook account and took photos of him from there to Photoshop them into pornographic material."
Farrell then sent them via social media and text messages to the man's friends.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
A warrant for Farrell's arrest was issued Oct. 5.