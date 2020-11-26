SCALES MOUND, Ill. — One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in rural Scales Mound.
Robin L. Fauser, 52, of Warren, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Stagecoach Trail west of Miller Ridge Road. A press release states that Fauser was eastbound on Stagecoach when she lost control of her vehicle on a curve and entered the oncoming lane of traffic. She overcorrected, went into a ditch and overturned.
She was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.