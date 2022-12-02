A Dubuque man arrested last month for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with a gun now is charged with kidnapping her and potentially faces life in prison.
Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of Dubuque, now faces charges in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of first-degree kidnapping, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and domestic assault with injury.
Mullins has not yet entered a plea.
The first-degree kidnapping charge, which is a Class A felony, was filed Wednesday. A conviction of a Class A felony in Iowa comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Mullins residence on Nov. 20 after receiving a call about a woman being held against her will, with the man involved having a handgun.
Those involved were identified as Mullins and Justina M. Denlinger, 21, of La Motte, Iowa. The two have a 1-year-old child together, who was also in the residence.
Denlinger told officers that Mullins grabbed her and pushed her onto a couch after she arrived at his residence at about 5 p.m. Nov. 19. Mullins then began listening to music and “waving a handgun around,” pointing it at both Denlinger and their child. During this time, Mullins also was loading and unloading the gun.
“Mullins then slapped Denlinger across the face, causing her to black out,” documents state. “Mullins then placed his foot on Denlinger’s face while she was on the ground. Mullins then strangled Denlinger to the point she could not breathe. This caused multiple bruises to Denlinger’s neck.”
Mullins then went through Denlinger’s phone and found messages from another man, causing him to duct-tape Denlinger to a chair and hit her, documents state.
The two then went to a nearby gas station, and Mullins became upset when Denlinger tried to show an employee her injuries, documents state.
“Once they returned to the apartment, Mullins duct-taped Denlinger to the chair again,” documents state. “Mullins then struck Denlinger with the handgun. This caused injuries to Denlinger’s lip and swelling to her face.”
Documents state the two then fell asleep after Denlinger asked for NyQuil. After Mullins left the residence in the morning, Denlinger called her mother for help.
When Mullins spoke with officers, he reported slapping and punching Denlinger “a few times,” documents state. He also told officers that he taped Denlinger to a chair and grabbed a gun, as well as threatened to kill himself and Denlinger.
Documents state that officers found a large amount of duct tape in a trash can, as well as a handgun.
Court documents related to the kidnapping charge state that Mullins “did kidnap (Denlinger) and as a consequence she suffered serious injury or was intentionally subjected to torture.”