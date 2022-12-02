A Dubuque man arrested last month for allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with a gun now is charged with kidnapping her and potentially faces life in prison.

Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of Dubuque, now faces charges in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County of first-degree kidnapping, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, willful injury, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, child endangerment, first-degree harassment and domestic assault with injury.