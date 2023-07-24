Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about a man facing several charges after he fired a gun inside a rural Dubuque residence was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 17 to Sunday:
1.) Authorities: Man faces several charges after rural Dubuque shots-fired incident
2.) Biz Buzz: Peosta salon doubles in size; Dubuque County coffee camper upgraded; Longtime Dubuque recording studio moves to new location
3.) Dubuque County authorities investigating weekend Massey Marina disturbance
4.) Police: Man shouts racial epithets, threatens youths with flashlight outside Dubuque store
5.) Authorities: Man choked woman, threatened her with sword in rural Dubuque
6.) Fundraiser planned for family of late Dubuque principal, educator
7.) Prep baseball: Western Dubuque rallies past Wahlert in state semifinals
8.) Dubuque teachers see lower salaries than statewide peers
9.) Dubuque-headquartered business acquired by Chicago-based company
10.) Authorities: Man sexually abused Dubuque County girl on multiple occasions
