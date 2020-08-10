When Mary Emily and Jason Duba’s 3-year-old daughter Abby was sent home from day care in March as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, they, too, packed up their bags and relocated home. But after a few weeks, they quickly discovered their normal work meetings and phone calls were a bit trickier to navigate when they also needed to continually tend to Abby.
“Like all parents, it was hard having our daughter at home having two full-time jobs between us,” Mary Emily said. “At some point, we needed to do our jobs.”
In June, Abby was able to return to her regular child care center at Noah’s Ark Child Development Center. Since then, she has been placed in a “pod” with one teacher whom she sees every day and a few children her age. The students do not mix in with other groups of children, but stay quarantined to their area, Mary Emily said.
“They have the kids in smaller pods, and they do not let the pods mix, so theoretically she is only exposed to the kids in her pod and limited teachers,” she said.
When Noah’s Ark reopened June 8, it had a “pandemic plan” in place to ensure kids like Abby would be able to return to their teachers and friends safely, said Kate Stierman, the center’s board chair.
“We only have one staff member with one group,” she said. “The younger kids are with those other three or four kids, and one adult and eight or nine older kids are with an adult as well.”
Before the pandemic began, Stierman said one component of child care that was never really acknowledged was how often kids battle small repository illnesses. Now, when one person begins to sniffle, everyone worries.
“That has been the biggest thing,” she said. “No one has tested positive, but we have had a lot of staff absences for three to five days.”
Stierman said this year, Noah’s Ark has more 5-year-old students enrolled than it has ever seen in its almost 50 years of operation.
On average, the center cares for one or two 5-year-olds, but this year, there about five or six due to the fact that some parents do not want their kids to start kindergarten in the midst of a pandemic.
“They do not want their child’s kindergarten year to be every day figuring out child care,” she said. “There are so many fun (kindergarten) activities that will not happen this year.”
Dubuque parent and child care provider Lisa McGovern is in that exact situation. Because of her choice to keep her son JohnMarc, 5, home with her this school year, she has also decided to expand her child care center to what will soon be Little Explorers & Virtual Learning Center.
“A lot of my decisions have been based on the care for my child, and obviously it just made sense because this is a need for our community we have to address,” said McGovern, a provider at the center.
This summer, McGovern said she only had one child she was caring for other than her son. But as she began talking with local families, she learned about the burgeoning demand for child care facilities in the area as parents prepare for kids to begin part-time in-person learning this fall.
McGovern said her home is part of a duplex that she owns and has rented, but work is now underway to renovate the duplex into what will soon be Little Explorers & Virtual Learning Center.
“When the pandemic hit, we had an opportunity to really use it,” she said. “We just decided there would be more opportunities to help our community by having a home center.”
McGovern said herself and Katrina Ruble, who also serves as a provider at the center, are currently working to get everything in order to allow for “pandemic pods” much like what Noah’s Ark has in place to separate kids and hopefully stem the spread of COVID-19.
“We will try to keep all the kids in a face mask, but they will not need it if they are in their own cubicle, Ruble said.
McGovern said the center will open Aug. 17 and will accept up to 12 kids, from infants to fifth-grade. By this November, it will be able to take up to 16 kids.
Noah’s Ark is also preparing to accept school-aged kids up to fifth-grade as well, Stierman said.
“Currently we are offering it to see if there is a need,” she said. “We approach something from the standpoint of filling the need in the community and this is what we could offer families.”
Jason Duba said he and Mary Emily will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the area, and if things worsen maybe they will bring their daughter back home. But for parents like the Dubas and others whose children will learn virtually this fall, child care is greatly needed.
“I think for the two of us trying to get our work done, (keeping her home) would kind of be a last resort,” he said.