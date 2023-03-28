A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a property tax levy for the fiscal year starting July 1, at an increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value over the current fiscal year.
The levy rate matches what is required for the expenditures a majority of the board previously supported. The countywide levy rate will be $9.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, up from $9.01 — which increase taxes by about $20 per $100,000. The levy will be $5.50 per $1,000 for properties in cities and $9.21 for those in unincorporated areas.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough voted for the levy. Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against it.
McDonough said the budget was largely year-to-year growth and lean, especially compared to what had been requested by county department heads.
“There is no extra in any of this budget,” she said. “Every department’s requests were reviewed two times, prioritized and then, by us, many of those were removed for another time or maybe never. There aren’t necessary cuts that need to happen. The conservation request was $1.9 million. We haven’t even funded 40% of their requests. This board can only be painted as fiscally conservative.”
Pothoff agreed that expenditures had been conservatively considered.
“I do not want to raise the taxes either,” he said. “I am raising my own taxes, too. But we also have to keep our services moving forward. The total on capital improvements at the beginning of the budget was over $9 million. We cut that back to approximately $3.4 million.”
Kenniker said the board could have done more to reduce spending in next year’s budget, although he rebuffed the term “cut.”
“To me, they are adjustments to the budgets because of where we find ourselves after the last two-and-a-half or three years, with all the adjustments to society and all that we’re dealing with on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “Now is a time for people to sit back — not only people in their personal lives, but entities — reflect, rewind and take a breath after a couple of hectic years that have changed our lives.”
McDonough said that even if all of Kenniker’s proposed adjustments had been made, the levy would still have increased.
During the public input section of the meeting, Dubuque resident Rich Miescke spoke against the tax increase.
“I know it’s not easy to go and find where you’re going to get your next dollar to buy something or upgrade things,” he said. “But maybe we can find things we don’t need as importantly.”
Epworth resident Rick Boffeli questioned the Supervisors’ punting a 6-mile overlay project of Girl Scout Road to next year, in an attempt to reduce spending.
“Once we start kicking the can down the road, it is hard to get caught up,” he said, recommending the county go for the maximum proposed levy increase. “I drive these roads just to see how many Band-Aids are on some of them.”
Of the $3.4 million in improvements approved in the county’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget, $749,000 went to the Sheriff’s Department — $180,000 of which is for the next year in multi-year contracts (for body cameras and simulator maintenance) and $300,000 for jail elevators. The county auditor’s office will receive $500,000 for new voting equipment. Dubuque County Watersheds will receive $595,864. Mental Health/Disabilities Services will receive $7,800 for new office space. Information Technology will receive $486,450. The Conservation Department will receive $506,000. Another $600,000 will go to discretionary funding.
Miescke and Dubuque resident Randy Hefel also voiced opposition to the election equipment spending, with Miescke saying they could pose an “election integrity” risk. Pothoff defended the spending, which the board unanimously supported.
“My understanding is it brings greater security to the election process for us,” he said. “I think that is a big issue also.”
