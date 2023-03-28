A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a property tax levy for the fiscal year starting July 1, at an increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value over the current fiscal year.

The levy rate matches what is required for the expenditures a majority of the board previously supported. The countywide levy rate will be $9.21 per $1,000 of taxable value, up from $9.01 — which increase taxes by about $20 per $100,000. The levy will be $5.50 per $1,000 for properties in cities and $9.21 for those in unincorporated areas.

