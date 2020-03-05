MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man charged with two counts of attempted murder recently pleaded not guilty.
The next hearing for Kenneth W. Noble, 33, in Iowa District Court for Delaware County is set for April 21.
Police said Manchester Police Department Capt. Rick Carnicle was called to the residence at 308½ N. Brewer St. on Feb. 20. The building owner, Steve A. Broghammer, was seeking help accessing the apartment so he could make repairs, and no one was answering the door.
As the two entered, Noble shot at Broghammer, “nearly striking him in the head,” police have said.
Noble then shot at Carnicle, who returned fire in self-defense, police said.
No injuries were reported.