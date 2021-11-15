Sorry, an error occurred.
A free retirement planning webinar is set for this week.
Dupaco Community Credit Union and First Community Trust present “Understanding Retirement Options, Before & After You Retire” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Topics will include making retirement dollars last, current distribution rules and options for a 401(k).
Visit dupaco.com/fct to register.
