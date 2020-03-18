FARLEY, Iowa — A man who rear-ended a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department vehicle before fleeing the scene recently was sentenced to jail.
Ryan J. Behnke, 29, of Farley, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to 12 days in jail and two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to charges of eluding and second-offense operating while under the influence.
According to court documents, a deputy was assisting a motorist on the U.S. 20 exit ramp at Farley at about 9 p.m. Jan. 12 when her squad vehicle was struck by a vehicle.
Authorities said the deputy returned to her squad, then tried to pull Behnke over. However, he would not stop.
Behnke kept going until he pulled into the driveway at his residence, where he was arrested, authorities said. According to court documents, his blood-alcohol content was 0.211%, more than twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%.