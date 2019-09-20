A longtime Dubuque optical center with a familiar name will move to a new location at the end of the month.
Shopko Optical will open at 3500 Dodge St. on Sept. 30, according to interim CEO Jim Eisen. The new optical center will be located in the strip mall just east of Target, between Miracle Ear and Suppz Nutrition Store.
The impending move marks a new beginning for the eye care provider, which has for decades been tied to the now-defunct retail chain that bore a similar name.
Shopko closed its location at 255 John F. Kennedy Road in June. However, Shopko Optical continues to operate in that building.
Despite still bearing the “Shopko” name, Eisen emphasized that the optical center is no longer affiliated with Shopko Stores Operating Co.
“We are proud to continue to serve our patients at our new optical centers,” Eisen said via email. “We have been a part of Dubuque for many years, and we look forward to continuing to provide our patients with the same high-quality eye care services, frames and lenses they have come to expect.”
He reported that Shopko Optical now employs five people in Dubuque. These employees will maintain their jobs, and additional hires will be made following the move, although Eisen did not provide a specific total.
With Shopko Optical poised to leave, the sizable structure at 255 JFK will become vacant.
Online property records indicate it is owned by Key City Investment Co. That company’s Iowa address is in Dubuque, according to online state records.
Phone calls to Key City Investment Co. were not returned.
Constructed in 1972, the Shopko building in Dubuque spans 84,000 square feet, according to online property listings. It is available for lease and purchase, with a listed sales price of $5 million.
Filling the structure could pose a challenge.
Eric Munshower, professor and chairman of the economics department at the University of Dubuque, said the rise of online retail has left many big-box stores sitting empty. He noted that Dubuque is far from the only community contemplating the future of its large, vacant structures.
“You can drive around pretty much any small town and you see these empty buildings,” Munshower said. “I think it is a hard problem to solve and no one really has a good answer to that question.”
Shopko locations in Dyersville, Iowa, and Lancaster, Wis., also closed this summer.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Thompson said her organization has been in contact with the building owner there but “nothing concrete” has been established for its future.
“It is quite a large building and likely will have to be divided up,” she said. “If we could get several retailers to complement one another, that would be ideal. All options are on the table.”
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said he has been in contact with the owner of the former Shopko property there. While there have been “some interested parties,” there are no concrete plans for the building currently.