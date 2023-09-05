Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Platteville, Wis.
A new lunch spot has opened in downtown Dubuque.
Refresh, a sandwich and juice shop, opened last month at 1109 Iowa St., next to Jubeck New World Brewing. The shop offers a seasonal menu featuring quick and easy meals.
“We want to give people that fast, pleasant experience … where they can just enjoy a quick chat and have some great food,” said owner Sean Soler. “And hopefully, the food will speak for itself.”
Refresh’s current menu includes a variety of fresh juices, salads, sandwiches and wraps. Since the store opened in mid-August, Soler said, the Philly cheesesteak and sunflower pesto sandwich have emerged as early favorites.
The offerings at Refresh will change seasonally, Soler added, in part because the shop sources several of its ingredients fresh from area vendors at Dubuque Farmers Market. The changes also should ensure customers don’t get bored.
“We’re not robots,” Soler said. “Repetition gets boring, so doing something new keeps people interested.”
Due to its downtown location, Soler said the shop sees its heaviest traffic during the lunch hour when people take a break from their jobs. Indoor seating is available, or food can be ordered to go.
Refresh is currently open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Soler plans to phase out most of the dinner hours soon, however, in favor of breakfast hours.
“With the area we’re in, it’s a lot of businesses and offices,” Soler said. “Realistically, (breakfast and lunch) are the peak times people would visit … so we want to focus more on some of that work crowd.”
More information about Refresh, including updates to its operating hours and menu, can be found on Facebook at “RefreshDubuque” or by email at refreshdbq@gmail.com.
New real estate office opens in Platteville
A new real estate office has opened in downtown Platteville.
The Re/Max Advantage Realty Platteville office will host its grand opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at its new spot at 45 W. Main Street, the former location of Bullseye Sports. The office will be overseen by lead real estate agent Paige LeConte, a Platteville native.
“I’m local to Platteville, born and raised, so I’ll be serving the area with my knowledge of the community and my real estate expertise,” LeConte said. “I’m excited to be able to provide the community with a modern, involved real estate experience.”
LeConte has worked in Wisconsin real estate for five years and recently approached the Re/Max office in Dubuque when she decided to pursue her real estate license in Iowa and Illinois to expand her reach.
Simultaneously, Re/Max staff in Dubuque had been looking for a way to better break into the southwest Wisconsin market and offered LeConte the opportunity to open and lead a Platteville office.
“It’s just so much more convenient,” LeConte said. “It’s very beneficial for people to have a space to go in Platteville to go over contracts or stop in with a quick question.”
LeConte and other real estate agents in the office will assist with sales across the tri-state area. There will be walk-in hours at the discretion of individual agents’ schedules, or the office can be contacted online at paigeleconte.remax-central.com or by phone at 608-330-4191.
New gym coming to Dubuque
A Madison, Wis.-area couple with local ties soon will open a new gym in Dubuque.
Burn Boot Camp is set to open in November at 3415 Stoneman Road near Kennedy Mall. The business will be run by Tiffany Raisbeck and Kyle Hoppman, of Mount Horeb, Wis.
Raisbeck and Hoppman grew up in Grant and Lafayette counties, respectively. Their Dubuque gym will be the fourth Burn Boot Camp location in Iowa and one of hundreds of franchise locations across the country.
“We’re so excited to bring the (Burn Boot Camp) community that we’ve learned to love to another community like Dubuque,” Raisbeck said. “There’s a lot of power in being in a community where you feel empowered and inspired and where you’re surrounded by people who want you to succeed.”
The couple chose Dubuque for its relative distance from other Burn Boot Camps and proximity to family. The gym will offer a structured schedule of 45-minute “boot camps” with workouts aimed at all-around fitness.
The routine changes regularly, Raisbeck said, so members can expect a different experience each visit. Members also take part in one-on-one visits with a fitness trainer and can access free child care during their visit.
“Burn is for everyone, but it’s especially good for those who struggle with going to the gym and not knowing what to do,” Raisbeck said. “Everything is structured out for you, and someone’s there to tell you what exercise to do, how to do it and for how many reps.”
Construction currently is underway on the gym, which Hoppman said will include a “floating floor” aimed at creating a softer gym surface that reduces strain on joints and minimizes the risk of injury.
The couple plans to offer free “pop-up” camps in October, which will be free for prospective members to get a feel for the workout pace and atmosphere. A booth at Dubuque Farmers Market to meet with potential clients is also planned.
“We’re hoping to grow a community of fitness for everyone (in Dubuque),” Hoppman said. “I’m looking forward to kicking this off.”
Updates on Burn Boot Camp’s Dubuque location can be found online at bit.ly/BurnDBQ or on the “Burn Boot Camp — Dubuque, IA” Facebook page.