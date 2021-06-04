PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Even as an adult, Haley Leffler hated to be told to follow the rules and the word, “No.”
But the fierce independence that could lead to conflict also propelled her as she coped with the life-altering effects of brain cancer.
“She knew she had boundaries,” said her sister Nicole Monahan. “But that didn’t stop her from doing everything she was able to do.”
Haley died May 10 at Southwest Health in Platteville of a brain hemorrhage. She was 27.
Haley’s cancer, known as pilocytic astrocytoma, made it difficult for her to lift a gallon of milk or close a zipper. Sometimes, she lost her balance and stumbled.
But Haley was determined to fill her life with activity, just like her sisters, who said her illness tightened the family’s bond.
“We never left anyone behind,” said Ashley Monahan, Haley’s younger sister. “We were in everything together, whether it was getting into mischief or doing the dishes and cooking supper for the whole family.”
Haley was born on Oct. 11, 1993, in Platteville to Jeffrey and Ronna Leffler. Ronna, who divorced and later remarried, raised five children with her husband, Brian Monahan — Trent Leffler, Nicole, Haley, Tiffany Monahan and Ashley.
Haley was a colicky baby, Ronna said. Repeated visits to the doctor did not reveal an immediate cause.
By the time she was 9 years old, Haley cried from severe headaches. Physicians performed a scan and discovered a tumor located precariously close to Haley’s brain stem.
The family rushed to University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, where doctors inserted a shunt into her skull to drain fluid that had accumulated, a life-threatening predicament.
After an unsuccessful attempt to excise the tumor, doctors administered radiation and chemotherapy. They also removed a piece of Haley’s skull in the event the tumor grew larger.
From then on, her family took pains to ensure that Haley did not jostle her head. That precluded activities such as roller coaster and bumper car rides. The family sold their speedboat.
Doctors did not believe Haley would live long enough to enroll in high school, Ronna said. Yet Haley remained a spunky child, testing the limits of what was possible.
Ashley recalled softball games and bike rides to the local swimming pool. The girls slid down the steps into their basement while wrapped in sleeping bags.
Another game involved blindfolding the other siblings and serving them blended concoctions of various foods.
As a teenager, Haley was determined to acquire her driver’s license and did so on her third try. She graduated from Platteville High School in 2012 and enrolled at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to learn to become a medical assistant.
Due to the cancer, Haley was unable to complete some clinical requirements, so she dropped out of the program. She later took a job registering patients who entered the emergency room at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Haley spent her free time four-wheeling, playing board games, drinking Dr. Pepper and attending concerts. She treasured visits with her nephews and niece.
“She was a strong, strong girl,” Ronna said. “For what she’s gone through in the 27 years she was able to live, she did a lot.”
Recently, Haley started an online human resources degree program at Bryant & Stratton College. The subject excited her, Ronna said.
Haley, who always was on her phone, was widely considered the “Snapchat Queen.” The social media platform enabled her to add glossy filters to selfies, which she often sent to family.
The photographs incorporated Haley’s love for bright colors and sparkles. Sometimes, her beloved orange tabby cat, Pumpkin, made an appearance.
So did her boyfriend, Luke Salkil, who said he could tell Haley anything knowing that she would not pass judgment.
“She found someone to love her for the rest of her life,” Ashley said, “which wasn’t nearly long enough.”