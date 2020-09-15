One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Dubuque.
Jon P. Furlong, 69, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Furlong was traveling west on Dodge Street at 1:53 p.m. when he attempted to make a right turn onto JFK Road. Furlong’s vehicle was unable to negotiate the turn and struck a vehicle driven by Gabriel C. Lahey, 16, of Asbury, Iowa, that was stopped on JFK at a red light.
Furlong was cited with failure to maintain control.