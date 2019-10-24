PEOSTA, Iowa — Residents of subdivisions east of Peosta are calling for Dubuque County and State of Iowa officials to find them an alternate path to the city while construction work frequently cuts off a primary access route.
Some people who live off Thunder Hills Road have spoken to Dubuque County supervisors and state lawmakers about the conundrum. The only alternative to now-closed Ulyana Drive for Peosta-bound subdivision residents is an at-grade intersection with U.S. 20 — which has a 65-mph speed limit.
“We have no access except by 20, and it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said area resident Alan Main. “I saw another close call (this week).”
Ongoing development near Ulyana Drive has caused the road to close occasionally during the past year. That forces motorists — including Western Dubuque Community School District bus drivers — to turn onto U.S. 20 from a complete stop.
“Every year, they want to add another street and it’s closed down for months at a time while they relocated the road,” said Bob Hingtgen, director of transportation for WD. “When that’s open, our access through there is 100% safer than what we do now. We’re pulling students out of those subdivisions. There’s no acceleration lane. We’re having to make left turns across traffic into those subdivisions to get kids home.”
Motorists previously could travel to Peosta via a tunnel along Chesterman Road. However, that was closed more than one decade ago.
In 2017, more than 200 area residents signed a petition asking the county to reopen the tunnel. Supervisor Jay Wickham revisited the petition during a board work session last week.
“It’s much safer than pushing traffic to an at-grade intersection (along the highway),” he said.
County Engineer Anthony Bardgett said comparing the tunnel to other roads that occasionally close during flooding was “apples to oranges.”
“The roads that get inundated with these big floods every so often usually have a culvert underneath them that usually carries the flow, but will be overtopped every so often,” he said. “This road carries the flow.”
Creating similar drainage beneath the road would make reopening the tunnel very costly, Bardgett said.
He also said that Canadian Pacific, the railway that passes overtop the old tunnel, hasn’t been open to allowing an easement.
Wickham did not accept Bardgett’s objections outlined in a memo at last week’s work session.
“Those are artificial blocks,” he said. “The tunnel has been a Dubuque County Road. Now just because people don’t want to open it, they say, ‘The railroad won’t let us.’”
The only other current option is Ulyana Drive.
“It needs to be prepared to be a major connector road,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough.
Bardgett said he is planning a work session for Monday between the supervisors, Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke and a representative from the Iowa Department of Transportation to discuss options.