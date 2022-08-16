LANCASTER, Wis. -- Directors of seven Grant County libraries recently were appointed to a Library Planning Board approved by the county Board of Supervisors.
One of the key issues the planning board will consider is maintaining the funding level the county provides for local libraries that are in the countywide system.
State statutes in Wisconsin say county government must provide 70% of operating costs. Counties may provide funding at a higher level. Grant County currently provides 75%.
However, the board’s main goal will be writing a five-year plan for libraries in the county with the goal of presenting the plan to the Board of Supervisors next March.
Library directors appointed to the Library Planning Board are: Jesse Lee-Jones, of Platteville Public Library; Amber Majerus, of Cuba City Public Library; Megan Flatley, of Hazel Green Public Library; Betty Shambow, of Livingston Public Library; Marie McGinnis, of Cassville’s Eckstein Memorial Library; Janelle Miller, of Boscobel’s Hildebrand Memorial Library; and Lorna Aigner, of Muscoda Public Library
Grant County residents appointed to the board include James Hibbard, Ann Dolan and Angela Mitchell.
Supervisor Elias Cox has been appointed to the Library Planning Board as the county board representative.
