An Edgewood business has moved into a new location.
Nutrien Ag Solutions is now located on a seven-acre plot at 1006 195th Ave.
The facility includes a main office, dedicated offices for sales personnel and a large warehouse for equipment.
The company provides full-service agronomy products to farmers.
Before moving, the business leased buildings on both sides of Iowa 3 on the west side of Edgewood. Jay Degenford, facility manager of Nutrien Ag Solutions, said those spaces still will be leased and used by the company.
“I think the new facility shows Nutrien’s commitment to the growers of northeast Iowa,” he said. “They want to improve our facilities as well as provide more efficient and faster services to growers.”