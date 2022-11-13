Nelson wins Dubuque County attorney seat
A Republican longtime attorney emerged from a three-candidate field in Tuesday’s election to win the race to become the next Dubuque County attorney.
Scott Nelson secured the position with 16,559 votes, narrowly defeating Democratic opponent Sam Wooden, who received 15,458 votes. Independent candidate Richard Kirkendall received 6,064 votes, according to complete but unofficial election results. Another 32 write-in votes also were cast.
Nelson, a Dubuque-based attorney who has 30 years’ experience representing plaintiffs in civil cases and defendants in criminal cases, received 43.45% of votes cast, while Wooden received 40.56%. Kirkendall received 15.91% of all ballots cast.
“I’m very happy,” Nelson said after the results were announced. “I’d just like to thank Sam and Rich for having a good clean race.”
Nelson will succeed outgoing County Attorney C.J. May III, who was elected in 2018 but defeated by Wooden in the Democratic primary earlier this year.
Kenniker, McDonough claim supervisor seats
A Democratic incumbent and Republican newcomer each secured spots on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in Tuesday’s election.
Republican challenger Wayne Kenniker led all candidates with 20,262 votes, while Supervisor Ann McDonough garnered 18,104 votes to secure the two available seats on the three-person board.
Democratic Supervisor Jay Wickham, running for reelection, finished third with 17,088 votes, while Republican Doran Bush received 14,216.
50-year sentence for fatal crash, attack
A Dubuque man on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for causing a fatal crash while on meth and cutting a man with a hatchet in separate incidents.
Branden M. Authement, 33, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by vehicle and second- degree theft in relation to the fatal crash. For those charges, he was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of vehicle homicide due to reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.
Authement also was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison for charges related to separate incidents.
Court documents state that on Dec. 5 Authement stole a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot at 14th Street and Central Avenue, drove at high speeds on Central Avenue and then broadsided a vehicle driven by Anthony J. Livens, 63, of Dubuque, at the Fifth Street intersection.
Livens was seriously injured, and his passenger, Nancy K. Meisenburg, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she died.
City Council backs housing development
Dubuque City Council members on Monday expressed their continued support for a planned housing development along the Northwest Arterial.
Council members discussed the planned project by Switch Homes to construct 105 single-family homes and two multi-residential buildings on an 80-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and West 32nd Street.
Council members reviewed the preliminary plat for the project, which already was given full approval by the Zoning Advisory Commission. As part of the platting process, the developer was required to complete a traffic study for the potential impact on local roadways.
Council members previously required the traffic study after hearing concerns from residents living on Tiffany Court, whose road would be used as an access point for the new subdivision.
The traffic study, completed by Anderson Bogert Engineers & Surveyors and paid for by Switch Homes, states that the planned subdivision would not over-congest any intersections along West 32nd or at the Northwest Arterial.
Dubuque man gets 10-year sentence
A Dubuque man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison in relation to a 2020 shooting.
Shawn Turner Sr., 26, was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after entering an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. As part of a plea agreement, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication were dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary.
A previous plea agreement reached in April recommended a sentence of probation.
Turner withdrew his plea at the time after Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she would not be bound by its terms.
The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. July 30, 2020, in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
Court documents state that Turner was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15, shortly before the shooting occurred. Jerramy T. Vasquez, 41, who lived in the area, intervened after seeing the incident from his porch.
Following a struggle between the men, Turner got into a vehicle. Turner then “produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh,” documents state.
Historic home gutted by fire
A Dubuque residence was damaged by a fire Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
Dubuque firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to 890 W. Third St. to a call of a fire on the exterior of the house. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze for several hours, using ladders to douse the flames from above.
While a damage estimate was not available Tuesday evening, the fire appeared to be extensive in the upper levels of the home. Ninety minutes after the fire began, flames still licked out of the attic windows.
Homeowners Ellen and Francis Henkels watched from across the street as firefighters fought to contain the blaze. Neither was home at the time of the fire, and firefighters swiftly removed the couple’s goldendoodle, Asha, without injury.
The Henkels family has lived in the 19th-century house for 37 years after renovating it from a four-apartment building into their family home, which they filled with myriad art pieces and antiques from their years spent traveling.
Marshals arrest man accused of Dubuque shooting
The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a man accused of trying to fatally shoot two men in Dubuque in June.
Tavon D. Baylock, 23, was arrested in Chicago, the federal agency announced Tuesday. He was wanted on an Iowa District Court of Dubuque County warrant charging two counts of attempted murder and one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Baylock also was wanted on Cook County, Ill., warrants charging escape, violation of electronic home monitoring and a parole violation.
Court documents state that Baylock shot at Derrick D. Moore, 28, and Edward D. Adams, 30, on June 23 near the intersection of Central Avenue and West 23rd Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.