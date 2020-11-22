The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marquittia G. Whitehead, 28, of 253 E. 14th St., was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that she threw clothes at Angela M. Ramos, 44, an employee at rue21 in Kennedy Mall, and spit in her face.
- Jeremiah L. Jones, 37, of 2531 Washington St., was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment with injury and obstruction of emergency communications. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Mikayla M. Grier, 21, and Grier’s 1-year-old son was injured during the incident.
- Kanie K. Bragg, 24, of 490 W. Locust St., was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Jalohn D. Miller, 21, at their residence on Sept. 26 while she was holding their then-7-month-old son.
- Tyquandos T. Harmon, 32, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Almond and Foye streets on charges of second-degree theft and driving while barred, as well as out-of-county warrants.
- Angie L. Lehman, 35, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, providing false identification information and interference with official acts.
- Fillback Automotive, of Boscobel, Wis., reported the theft of motor vehicle parts valued at $500, as well as $500 worth of damage to a vehicle in the 50 block of Main Street between 5 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, reported the theft of $2,000 worth of clothing at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday.