A group of Franciscan nuns will join fellow sisters in the Midwest in leading a push for solar energy.
The Dubuque Zoning Board of Adjustment recently voted to grant a special exception to the Sisters of St. Francis to install a 160,000-square-foot solar array on their 63-acre campus at 3390 Windsor Ave.
Sisters plan to install more than 2,600 solar panels to power the Clare House infirmary at Mount St. Francis.
“This will provide some energy independence and cost control as energy costs will continue to rise,” facility manager Paul Hayes told the Telegraph Herald. “We want to be more environmentally friendly and lessen our reliance on fossil fuels.”
With each panel expected to generate 375 watts of electricity, for a grand total of 990,000 watts, the ground-mounted solar system would reduce the building’s energy usage by 80%, Hayes said.
Completed in September 2011, the 76-bed nursing home operates on a geothermal system that utilizes 113 wells that are 300-feet deep. The system uses 149 heat pumps.
“They use a lot of electricity, but it gives the sisters the ability to heat or cool (all year),” Hayes said.
Additionally, Alliant Energy will bank excess energy the array generates during summer months, “and give it back to us during the bad part of the year” in late fall and winter, Hayes said.
In August, Franciscan sisters in Green Bay, Wis., added 280 solar panels to an existing 416-panel solar array.
Dubuque Franciscans say the project is part of a prolonged effort to protect the environment and follow the principles of the order’s namesake by being good stewards of the earth.
“In 1988, we converted about 80 acres of our property to prairie, and just this past May, 55 of these acres and 13 acres of woods were put into a conservation easement,” said Sister Marie Cigrand. “The installation of solar panels on our property is our next endeavor in doing our part to preserve our planet for future generations.”
Hayes said the sisters hope to have the solar array completed by June.
Guy Hemenway, an assistant planner with the City of Dubuque, said the array will be nestled below grade within the sister’s large campus and will not exceed 10 feet in height.
Additionally, the array will be about 540 feet — about a football field and a half away — from the nearest home and would be mostly blocked from public view.
“There are a few adjacent properties that will have some sight of it,” said Brianne Wulfekuhle, business manager for project contractor Wulfekuhle Electric, of Delhi, Iowa. “We feel that it will have minimal impact on the surrounding property value, enjoyment, potential development and public safety.”
The zoning board voted, 4-0, to approve the solar array request, with the stipulation that the sisters plant a vegetative buffer to the south to screen it from view of Hills & Dales and Shalom Spirituality Center.