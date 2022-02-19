PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- As speaker Corey Saffold, a Black man and former police officer, told the story of the time he was pulled over late one night, the crowd of approximately 25 college students and community members was rapt.
Saffold said that as the officer approached his car, Saffold realized that his service gun was sitting visible in the passenger's seat.
"Even though you're physically standing there telling us the story, I was just waiting for the part where you didn't make it out of the car," audience member Adrianna Johnson said. "The story is just is so real and it was so chilling."
Saffold was a speaker at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Black Student Union's 17th annual Ebony Weekend on Saturday.
This year's theme was on breaking barriers, focusing on different ways the Black community has created opportunities in areas such as education, politics and the workforce.
In addition to Saffold, other speakers included Platteville Common Council member Lynn Parrot and Shatoya Black, president of Illinois TRIO, a student support program.
Saffold told the crowd about how he's broken down barriers in his life as a member of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, crisis management director for the Verona Area School District and a former Madison police officer.
"I became a police officer, but every time a police officer gets behind me, I still get scared," Saffold said.
When he was pulled over, Saffold immediately told the officer and his partner that he was a police officer. During the course of the conversation, Saffold realized that they didn't believe him. He showed them his badge, driver's license and his department identification card from work.
"He looked back at me, looked at my ID again, and he looked at me again and he said, 'How do I know you didn't just kill a cop down the road, take his gun, take his badge and take his ID?'" Saffold said.
Saffold was shocked. They discussed calling dispatch to confirm Saffold's identity and, eventually, the officers left.
"It actually took me a couple of years to process that whole situation to really figure out what was going on," Saffold said.
Saffold said he was struck by how they couldn't believe he was a police officer.
"He sees me, and I say I'm a police officer, and he's threatened by that, right?" Saffold said. "Because if he always saw himself as superior, how can you be superior if we are in the same field?"
Saffold also told the audience about another time while working as a police officer, a White woman called his supervisor after he informed her she needed to keep her dog on a leash.
"She could not fathom the fact that I was in a position of authority," Saffold said.
UW-P senior Gill Castaneda asked how Saffold responded to more subtle challenges and whether he'd seen similar attitudes from people he worked with. Saffold said he had and said that as a Board of Regents member, he has had to approach situations with strategy and confidence.
Saffold told the students in the audience that they might encounter similar situations.
"Remember that the greatness that lives in you is greater than any barrier you will ever face," Saffold said.
BSU vice president Sydney Byas and president Bassirou Touré said that Ebony Weekend is an opportunity to have tough conversations.
"I think the biggest thing is it's like a safe space where we can have those conversations with each other," Byas said.