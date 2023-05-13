PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members this week greenlit several improvements at the city’s aquatic center ahead of the upcoming pool season to help address water loss.
Council members unanimously approved nearly $40,000 in pool repairs at their regular meeting this week. Another round of testing will be conducted at the end of the season to see what else must be done to fix an ongoing water loss problem.
“These are just the minimum repairs,” Platteville Parks and Recreation Director Robert Lowe stressed at the council meeting. “Until the total water tightness test is completed, all the issues with the pool will not be known.”
The pool at Platteville Family Aquatic Center uses about 3 million gallons each year, three times the amount typically used in a pool of its size. In April, council members approved a $62,000 water tightness evaluation from Burbach Aquatics Inc. and Ricchio Inc. to identify why the pool loses so much water.
Work so far has identified several pressing issues, Lowe said. There are broken drains, pipes and pipe supports that must be fixed before the pool can open for the summer and before the rest of the integrity testing can be completed to determine the full extent of the issue.
Fixing those preliminary issues is expected to take about two weeks, which allows for another week to fill and monitor the pool before its expected opening date of June 6. Testing then will pause and resume at the end of the season.
Council members asked Lowe if delaying the remainder of testing would mean an increase in testing cost, to which he replied it would not.
He also said by doing some immediate repairs, the city likely would see at least some improvement in the amount of water lost this season, which would save the city money on water and treatment.
“We estimated that it costs at least $30,000 for the extra two million gallons we use every year,” he said. “So if we can cut that by even one million, it’s going to save us $15,000.”
Council members unanimously approved the measure, citing a sense of urgency as pool season approaches. The pool draws families from around the area, and more than 400 people already have signed up for swim lessons this summer.
“This is an interim kind of fix,” said Council President Barb Daus, acknowledging the potential that more repairs could be needed after further testing. “... But we want to get our swimmers in the water as soon as possible.”
Information on the pool schedule and any potential delays will be posted on the city website in the coming weeks.
