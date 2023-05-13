Plattevile Family Aquatic Center
The Platteville Family Aquatic Center.

 Dave Kettering

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members this week greenlit several improvements at the city’s aquatic center ahead of the upcoming pool season to help address water loss.

Council members unanimously approved nearly $40,000 in pool repairs at their regular meeting this week. Another round of testing will be conducted at the end of the season to see what else must be done to fix an ongoing water loss problem.

