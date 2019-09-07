A longtime employee has purchased a 125-plus-year-old Dubuque oil and propane business.
Tom Flogel, president of Mulgrew Oil & Propane Co., became the company’s new owner as of Sept. 1. He takes over from Jim Mulgrew, the fourth-generation owner of the historic business.
“It is an honor to continue the longstanding tradition of delivering superior products and services our customers deserve and have come to expect from us since 1893,” Flogel said in the release.
Flogel has been with the company for 20 years, serving as president since 2017 and vice president prior to that. Flogel has worked side by side with Jim Mulgrew and his father, the late Pat Mulgrew, to transform operations and significantly increase market share for the company.
“I’m excited for Tom,” Jim Mulgrew said in the press release. “It is a natural transition to have him take over moving forward, and I know he will carry on the family tradition of quality service and treating our employees and customers with respect.”
The company was established in 1893. It is a full-service fuel, propane and lubricant provider that has locations in Maquoketa, Cascade, Preston and Scales Mound, Ill., among others.
In the release, Flogel said, “There will be no significant changes and it will be business as usual.”
In the long run, however, Flogel told the Telegraph Herald that the goal is “continuing to find talent to enhance or speed up our growth rate.”
“We are very focused on efficiency and organic and acquisition growth,” he said. “And I see that continuing long term.”
Flogel said Mulgrew is an active part of the many communities it serves. He attributes the continued success of the company to its employees.
“I’m really comfortable and confident about the team we have going forward,” he said.