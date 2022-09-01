A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Dubuque man of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with two drive-by shootings last year.
Daniel A. Rodgers, 33, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of possession of a firearm by a felon. A press release states that the jury deliberated for about one hour before returning the verdict following a two-day trial.
Rodgers’ sentencing hearing has not been set yet. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reported that evidence presented during the trial established that Rodgers shot at the residence at 1010 W. Locust St., No. 3, at about 3:40 p.m. June 25, 2021, then drove away and ditched his vehicle.
Witnesses said Rodgers was feuding with a resident of 1010 W. Locust, according to state-level court documents.
Less than two hours later, Rodgers shot at a residence in the 600 block of West 11th Street while he was a passenger in another vehicle, the release states. Police used traffic camera footage to track that vehicle to a local restaurant and arrest Rodgers. Police found the gun used in both shootings in the vehicle.
Rodgers originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges were dismissed when federal authorities pursued prosecution.