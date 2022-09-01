A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Dubuque man of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with two drive-by shootings last year.

Daniel A. Rodgers, 33, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of possession of a firearm by a felon. A press release states that the jury deliberated for about one hour before returning the verdict following a two-day trial.

Tags

Recommended for you