A Delaware County, Iowa, man facing life in prison after being convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake has again filed a motion seeking a new trial.
Attorneys for Todd M. Mullis, 43, of Earlville, late last month filed a motion in Iowa District Court for Delaware County seeking a new trial. Mullis in September was convicted of first- degree murder in the November 2018 death of Amy Mullis, 39, at the couple’s farm.
Mullis will be sentenced March 17. Per Iowa law, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Authorities said Todd Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital difficulties, with a corn rake. He then attempted to pass off her death as a farm accident.
In his new motion, Mullis said he deserves a new trial because his attorney at the time “blatantly disregarded his specific guidance” to not acknowledge that Amy Mullis’ death was due to homicide. Todd Mullis also argues that his trial attorney failed to inform him that he could refuse to testify during the trial.
Mullis also asserts that “the weight of the evidence was contrary to the verdict,” court documents state.
“The defendant is alleged to have run the length of more than a football field, attack and kill another human being, and run the length of another football field in the same amount of time that it took for the defendant’s son to get a single drink of water,” Mullis’ attorneys Aaron Hamrock and Matthew Knipe, both of West Des Moines, wrote in the motion.
The motion was filed Feb. 28, which was the deadline for post-conviction motions. Prosecutors have not filed a response.
Mullis’ trial attorneys, Gerald Feuerhelm, of Des Moines, and Robert Sabers, of Dubuque, in November filed a motion for a new trial. At the time, they alleged prosecutorial misconduct.
A hearing to consider that motion initially was set for December, but the hearing was postponed and filing deadlines delayed after Hamrock and Knipe were brought in to review the case, according to court documents.