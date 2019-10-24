EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility on Wednesday announced a cash dividend of 7 cents per share.
In its quarterly earnings report, CVR Partners said the dividend will be paid Nov. 12. The move comes along with a report of $23 million in net income in the quarter that ended Sept 30.
CVR reported net sales of $89 million in the third quarter. That compares to net sales of $80 million for the same period in 2018, when the company saw a net loss of $13 million.
“Looking ahead, (the) East Dubuque (facility) successfully completed its planned turnaround in October and is now coming back up to full production,” CEO Mark Pytosh said in a press release. “While we await the completion of the fall harvest and the beginning of the fall ammonia application, crop prices recently have risen and should lead to improved planted acres for the spring planting season.”
The East Dubuque facility features a 1,075-ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100-ton-per-day urea ammonium nitrate unit, according to the release.