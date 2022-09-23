Today and Saturday, various locations throughout Guttenberg, Iowa
3 to 10 p.m. today and 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Live music, games, home brew and sauerkraut contests, and more to celebrate Guttenberg’s German heritage. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free, with entry fee for some contests. More information: www.guttenbergiowa.net.
28th annual Cornish Festival & Celtic Celebration
Today through Sunday,various locations throughout downtown Mineral Point, Wis.
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today; 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Along with workshops, exhibits, films and crafts, this year will feature a performance of “H.M.S. Pinafore” by Pilot Opera company. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free, with fees for some events. More information: cornishfest.org/cornish-festival.
52nd annual Warren Pumpkin Festival
Today through Sunday, downtown Warren, Ill.
5 p.m. to midnight today; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pumpkins, wrestling, car show, auction, pie-eating contests, live music and more. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: https://bit.ly/3xJLvHg.
Eighth annual Wingfest
Saturday, Farley Park, Fifth Avenue Northeast, Farley, Iowa
10:30 a.m. Games, a dunk tank and live entertainment at the park, along with the wing cooking and eating competitions. Wings served at 11 a.m. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: https://bit.ly/3DLPJlu.
Manit Day festival
Saturday, Jackson Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival celebrates the cultural values and customs of the Marshall Islands. It will feature traditional food, song and dance performances, cultural activities, health resources and other family-friendly activities. Cost: Free admission.
Steeple Square Community Fest
Sunday, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, food, drinks, inflatables, games, dance troupes and mascots. Tours of Steeple Square also will be offered. Cost: Free admission. More information: fb.me/e/3pCfRIoUb or 563-235-3584.
