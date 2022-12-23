Dominga Lopez Raymundo, of Dubuque, won’t see two of her sisters and two of her brothers this year, but they will ring in the new year in clothes bought with money she sent.

Wearing new clothes on New Year’s Day is tradition in Guatemala, where Raymundo was born and four of her siblings still live. It is thought to bring good luck for the coming year.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

