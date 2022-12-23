Dominga Lopez Raymundo, of Dubuque, won’t see two of her sisters and two of her brothers this year, but they will ring in the new year in clothes bought with money she sent.
Wearing new clothes on New Year’s Day is tradition in Guatemala, where Raymundo was born and four of her siblings still live. It is thought to bring good luck for the coming year.
But Raymundo never practiced this tradition when she lived there because her family was too poor.
When she was 17, however, she and five of her siblings packed up and traveled hundreds of miles across Central America, through Mexico and crossed the border at the Rio Grande. She started sending money back shortly after that.
“We always try to talk to them and send money,” Raymundo said.
Raymundo became a naturalized citizen in 2021, and she has a partner and two children of her own. But every year, she still sends back money for her siblings’ clothes.
While the holiday season is often a time for family to gather, geography makes that nearly impossible for many in Dubuque’s immigrant communities. To bridge that gap, community members will send home cash, clothes and other gifts. It often is part of a regular pattern of sending remittances home that takes on special significance during the holidays.
Remittances, where migrants transfer money to family and friends in their home countries, make up a significant part of global financial exchanges and are a major reason why people migrate to the U.S., when their home country lacks well-paying jobs or other economic opportunities.
“Jobs are really hard to come by, which is really hard to imagine in the United States because there’s jobs aplenty,” said Megan Ruiz, director of Presentation Lantern Center in Dubuque.
The center works with migrants from all over the world, including Afghanistan, Mexico, Bangladesh, Sudan, Ghana and Costa Rica, to help them learn English and study for citizenship exams.
Virtually every immigrant the Lantern Center works with has a full-time job, Ruiz said, often with mandatory overtime or sometimes a second job on top of the first.
Part of the reason for that drive is that the people often are supporting family members back home, where remittances will cover tuition payments, medical bills and other essential costs.
One local family from Afghanistan, who previously worked with the U.S. military, sends cash to relatives who have been in hiding since the Taliban took over. Another student is sending money back home for five different people.
Erasmo Hernandez, who works on a farm in Bernard, Iowa, and studies at Presentation Lantern Center, sends $300 every two weeks to a month to his parents in Mexico, who own a coffee bean plantation. That money helps pay for laborers to work his parents’ land, where the exchange rate means 10 U.S. dollars can pay for a day’s worth of labor.
“Mexicans, we never leave our parents alone,” Hernandez said. “Whether we have or don’t have, we give to them.”
Right now, Mexican families are in the midst of what is known as Las Posadas, a nine-day celebration that commemorates the birth of Jesus. Each night, a procession led by two people dressed as Mary and Joseph embark to a host home, where guests are treated to a meal, whether there are five or 50 of them.
Hernandez sends an extra $200 this time of year, which helps cover the cost of all the food when it is his family’s turn to host.
“It’s more special than normal, just because it’s Christmastime,” he said.
Marshallese community members send money back as well, along with clothing, toys and other gifts, said Pastor Stanley Samson, of Dubuque Paradise Church.
On Christmas Day, in Dubuque as well as on the Marshall Islands, community members gather at church for an early morning service for singing, dancing and the exchange of gift baskets. Many community members pay the cost of not only their baskets but also the ones that their relatives will exchange back home.
“By celebrating, you’re bringing the feeling — the warm feeling of the islands in the cold,” Samson said.
Immigrants can deal with loneliness and homesickness living in a new country, particularly since it might be years until they see their relatives again and especially this time of year. Amanda Sanchez, a volunteer at the Lantern Center whose parents moved to Rockford, Ill., from rural Mexico, said her parents haven’t seen their families in 30 years.
She said the gifts and wire transfers are a way of showing affection when physical contact — or, depending on the area, even a phone call — isn’t possible.
“It’s a way to show you, ‘I still care. I’m doing well enough to help you,’” said Sanchez. “Because I can’t give you a hug or see you in person.”
Raymundo hasn’t seen her siblings since she left Guatemala eight years ago, though they have spoken on the phone regularly for years.
She has started making plans to travel back to Guatemala to visit, though she is navigating the birth of her second child. But she is certain she will go back soon.
“One day, I will see them again,” she said. “I just need a little bit of time.”
