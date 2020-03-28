The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the recent theft of several thousand dollars worth of equipment from a Dubuque commercial truck dealership.
Employees at MHC Kenworth, 10362 Stonewood Drive, reported the theft of a company vehicle and more than $14,000 worth of tools from the business on March 19.
The theft reportedly occurred between 4 and 6:51 a.m. that day. According to an incident report, thieves broke into the business by prying open a side door.
Among the items stolen was a Ford F150 valued at $20,000, which was recovered, according to the report.
Tools valued at an estimated $14,194, plus $142 in cash, also were reported stolen.
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department at 563-589-4406 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.