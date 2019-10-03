An airplane pilot and his passenger survived a crash landing 100 years ago in Dubuque.
Aviation was still relatively new when the crash occurred. In fact, Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first engine-powered flight just 16 years before.
Dubuque had not yet developed an official airport when pilot Jack McGrath and passenger Charles Karns took off in October 1919 from an ad hoc airfield at Nutwood Park, which was located near where U.S. 52 and the Northwest Arterial intersect in the present day.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the aviation mishap in its Oct. 2, 1919, edition.
LOCAL PLANE IN SLIGHT SMASHUP
A forced landing late yesterday afternoon near the Nutwood Park aviation field temporarily put pilot Jack McGrath’s machine out of commission.
McGrath started up at about 5:30 p.m., carrying a passenger, Charles Karns, and a number of bundles of handbills which he was to distribute over the city.
The field was in a muddy condition due to the rain, and McGrath had difficulty in taking off, as he could get no speed.
When he did leave the ground, he had difficulty in rising, but managed to get about 50 feet, when several air pockets dropped the plane.
He again attempted to get elevation but failed.
After missing a house by a small margin, he decided to land in the field near the Brunswick plant, as he saw it would be impossible to get higher.
Accordingly, he attempted to do so, but a small hole in the ground, which appeared to be perfectly level, caught the wheels of the machine, stopping it abruptly. But for this, the landing would have been successful.
The wheels were crumpled and one forced through one wing, the propeller was smashed and it appeared that the engine frame had been slightly damaged, although the extent could not be determined at that time.
A great many people watching the flight rushed to the spot, but found both men uninjured.
McGrath is a skilled and careful pilot, and his accident was beyond his control, as the field was apparently level.