Three local entrepreneurs will be honored at a rescheduled event held this week in Dubuque.
Larry Friedman, Friedman Insurance Group; Tim Hodge, Hodge; and Michael Portzen, Portzen Construction Inc., will be inducted into the Junior Achievement of the Heartland Business Hall of Fame celebration tonight at Diamond Jo Casino.
“They join a prestigious group of 68 Laureates previously inducted into the Hall of Fame based on their exceptional business leadership, individual career success and community service,” a press release states.
The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 1 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.