With the prospect of court challenges looming, Dyersville City Council formally approved minor changes to an ordinance that regulates adult entertainment facilities in the community.
Unlike earlier this month when multiple speakers addressed the council to express concerns about the fate of the ordinance and their opposition to adult entertainment establishments in the community, Council members with little fanfare unanimously approved the second reading of the amended ordinance.
Council members waived the third and final reading during their meeting Monday, meaning the amendments will be implemented upon official publication.
Changes to the ordinance are intended to clarify definitions of terms related to adult entertainment, adult entertainment facilities and “specified anatomical area.”
In a previous memo to council members, City Administrator Mick Michel recommended changes be made to the ordinance to address “concerns regarding potential vagueness and strengthen the ordinance’s constitutionality.”
Prior to council members approving the amendment’s second reading, Assistant City Attorney Edward Henry addressed a letter sent by American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Iowa to city leaders in June. ACLU’s letter challenged the constitutionally of Dyersville’s 16-year-old ordinance.
This week, Henry reassured council members that two of the three points the ACLU cited in challenging the community’s ordinance were unfounded. He dismissed ACLU contentions that the ordinance violates First Amendment freedom of speech provisions due to its content-based restrictions, as well as equal protection guarantees by targeting the LGBTQ community with its regulations on drag shows.
However, Henry concurred with the ACLU’s conclusion of the ordinance being “unconstitutionally overbroad.”
“The primary concern we had with the previous iteration of this ordinance was the challenge raised by the ACLU that it was perceived as being overbroad,” Henry told council members. “In our opinion, the revisions solve that problem. Additionally, the change in language eliminates the threat of, what we perceive as an unsuccessful, but a potential challenge based on the language that was previously included addressing male and female impersonators.”
With the revisions to the ordinance, language explicitly prohibiting performances by “male or female impersonators” has been removed and has been replaced with language defining adult content.
While some verbiage has changed, Henry emphasized to council members the law maintains its strength.
The amendment adds 33 words to the ordinance that defines what “adult amusement or entertainment” constitutes, which is “a live performance of amusement or entertainment distinguished or characterized by an emphasis on acts or material depicting, describing, or relating to sex acts or specified anatomical areas.”
Michel said the new ordinance goes about as far as the U.S. Supreme Court will allow as far as the government enacting time, place and manner restrictions on speech.
“It doesn’t change the meaning,” he said. “Everything that was previously prohibited remains prohibited.
“Our code has been in place for a very long time,” Michel added. “We made some minor changes in case there is a court test.”
ACLU of Iowa did not respond to requests for comment.