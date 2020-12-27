The Dubuque Community School District will provide free meals for children 18 or younger from Monday, Dec. 28, through Wednesday, Dec. 30.
All meal bags will consist of a breakfast meal and lunch meal that meet USDA meal guidelines.
Meals can be picked up at:
- Hempstead High School (in the back by softball fields): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Washington Middle School (south side entrance): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Prescott Elementary School (bus drive-up lane): 11-11:45 a.m.
- Fulton Elementary School (bus drive-up lane): Noon-12:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, individuals will also be provided with meals for Thursday, Dec. 31. No infant formula will be provided.