SHULLSBURG, Wis — A Shullsburg teen faces a hate crime charge for allegedly painting racist graffiti on a local residence.
According to court documents provided to the Telegraph Herald by the Monroe Times, Jason M. Leitzinger, 17, was charged this month in Lafayette County Circuit Court with criminal damage to a property. The charge, normally a misdemeanor, was elevated to a felony due to the hate crime modifier.
Leitzinger is due back in court Nov. 4 for an initial appearance. Police said Leitzinger and another 15-year-old boy on Sept. 29 spray painted the word “deported” and scrawled a swastika on the door of a home occupied by Albino Garcia-Duran, Mayra A. Bautista-Jaramilio and their two children.