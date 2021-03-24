FARLEY, Iowa — A grant will help a Dubuque County community replace trees lost to an invasive pest.
The group Farley Trees Forever is receiving $2,380 from Alliant Energy’s Branching Out grant program, according to a press release. The funds will be used to replace trees lost to the emerald ash borer, along with trees that were removed for a road project.
Farley is one of 37 Iowa communities to receive grants from the program, which is a partnership between Alliant and Trees Forever.
The program is awarding $206,000 total to help communities select and plant a diverse mix of trees. This year’s funds will help communities plant trees to replace those destroyed by the 2020 derecho or the emerald ash borer.