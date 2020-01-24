SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring the program.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, noon, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop-off alley entrance). Free performance: Kim Yoko, keyboard and vocals; Dennis Williams, saxophone. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund.
5th Fret, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Justin Goodchild, 8 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Live Music Crawl, 6 p.m., downtown Dubuque, 1069 Main St. Details: downtowndubuque.org/event/live-music-crawl. The cost is $20.
“RENT,” 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. The Pop Factory Players, in partnership with AKT Productions, will stage the performance.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Searchlight Soul, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Saturday
Andrew Hoyt, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Emily Webb and Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Joie Wails, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Mixed Emotions, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
“Pinocchio,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre.
Tony Walker, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food
& Spirits.
LITERARY ARTS
Today-Saturday
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
Saturday
Cabin Fever Mini-Con, noon, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Afternoon of geeky fun for all ages. Featuring special guest Seanan McGuire.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St..
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.