The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deray L. Blair, 35, of 1850 Ellis St., No. 202, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of assault and first-degree harassment. Court documents state that Blair assaulted Brent M. Samano, 29, of Wheeling, Ill.
- Bryce D. Copeland, 24, of 355 Klingenberg Terrace, lower apartment, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue on a charge of providing false information and warrants charging domestic assault with injury, domestic assault with strangulation, interference with official acts, and two counts of failure to appear. Court documents state that Copeland assaulted Kailee A. Beyer, 32, of the same address, on Dec. 26.
- Charles W. Wessling, 45, of 532 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East 22nd Street on charges of trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxication by drugs.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $571 worth of merchandise at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at the store.