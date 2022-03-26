The city of Dubuque is proposing spending $6.6 million on repairs and improvements to the city’s ice arena next fiscal year.
The proposed capital improvement projects, presented to the Dubuque City Council on Thursday, include stabilizing the Mystique Community Ice Center’s foundation, purchasing a new generator, upgrading the center’s dehumidification system, making safety improvements, remodeling the concessions area and conducting a mechanical systems assessment.
The foundation settling remediation project, estimated to cost $4.6 million, will require the ice center to close to the public from June through October. City staff had previously estimated the project would cost about $2 million.
The projects were presented as part of the city’s public hearings for the fiscal year 2023 budget, which begins on July 1. This was the first time the ice center had a budget to present since the city took over management of the facility from the nonprofit Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Center Inc., known as DICE, in June 2021. Prior to that, DICE had managed the facility since its construction in 2009 at a cost of about $7 million.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the projects are necessary to improve safety and efficiency at the ice center, along with potentially increasing revenue through the concessions improvements.
Since taking over the ice center, the city has worked to remediate structural settling occurring at the facility caused by the unstable ground the building was constructed on. Last year, the city spent $96,760 to inject 12,000 pounds of foam under the building to lift portions of the facility that had sunken from the settling. The remediation project planned for fiscal year 2023 will see the installation of deep foundation pilings in order to further stabilize the structure. Ware said the project will involve entirely removing the ice rink’s floor system in order to install the new foundation and then reinstalling the rink floor, resulting in significant costs for the project.
Ware said the city specifically chose to start the project in the summer, the less busy period for the ice center, in order to reduce the impact on residents and youth hockey programs.
Another major expense will involve the city upgrading its dehumidification system for $1.4 million, which Ware described as too small to properly dehumidify the center, reducing energy efficiency.
“The current system is undersized,” she said. “It means that all the other systems need to work hard because there is too much humidity in the air.”
Ware also detailed plans to improve the concessions stand for $176,800, including streamlining the design of the area to improve customer “flow” and purchasing new concessions equipment.
Many Dubuque residents spoke in favor of making the improvements, calling the ice center an essential amenity for the community.
“It’s very disheartening for me to see this awful number that we have to spend,” said Dubuque resident Beth Remakel. “It’s very well worth the community’s contribution.”
Dubuque City Council members expressed their disappointment over the high cost of improving the facility but asserted their support for the projects.
“Of course we have to fix it,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “You don’t just take a facility like that and let it crumble.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the Mystique Community Ice Center is a driver of tourism for the city and warrants the investment.
“This is an economic development driver,” Cavanagh said. “It’s an absolute investment that we must make.”
Other highlights from the Leisure Services Department budget proposal include:
Five Flags Civic Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $0
- Expenditures projected: $1,209,093
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 16.2%
- Tax support requested: $1,209,093
- Tax support current year: $1,040,952
- Employment change: no changes, resulting in a total equivalent of 0.15 full-time employees. Remaining Five Flags Center employees employed by management company ASM Global.
- Recommended improvement packages: $28,000 to provide interpretive venue information and four self-service radio frequency identification ticket scanners, $15,500 to purchase nine security cameras.
Grand River Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $0
- Expenditures projected: $745,812
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 4.9%
- Tax support requested: $745,812
- Tax support current year: $711,023
- Employment change: Center staff are employed by management company Platinum Hospitality Group.
- Recommended improvement packages: $34,730 to purchase 18 security cameras.
Mystique Community Ice Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $0
- Expenditures projected: $200,000
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): not part of previous fiscal year budget
- Tax support requested: $200,000
- Tax support current year: $0
- Employment change: Ice center staff are employed by management company Dubuque Racing Association.
- Recommended improvement packages: none
Transportation Services
- Revenue or resources projected: $8,151,984
- Expenditures projected: $9,568,668
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 3.3%
- Tax support requested: $1,571,981
- Tax support current year: $1,601,290
- Employment change: changing part-time bus driver positions to four full-time bus driver positions, resulting in a total equivalent of 53.21 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $35,000 to hire consultant to prepare grant applications, $204,916 to eliminate part-time bus driver positions and create four full-time bus driver positions, $5,000 to provide additional funding to DuRide.
Engineering Department
- Revenue or resources projected: $4,831,394
- Expenditures projected: $6,980,460
- Expense change from fiscal year 2022 (budgeted): 16.1%
- Tax support requested: $2,149,066
- Tax support current year: $1,602,578
- Employment change: eliminate part-time utility locator assistant position and create full-time utility locator position, create business administration intern position, Traffic Operations Center intern position and engineering intern position, resulting in a total equivalent of 40.21 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $73,228 to create full-time utility locator position, $7,000 to purchase a GPS unit, $11,625 to fund an ambassador position for the bee branch greenway and adjacent connections, $5,000 to upgrade the department’s existing drone deploy software license to an enterprise license, $17,639 to create business administration intern position, $10,000 for hiring on-call engineering consultant to respond to unplanned projects, $9,108 to create engineering intern position, $4,870 to purchase five mobile phones, $1,200 for additional training of facility management maintenance worker, $3,500 to purchase a lockable public cell phone locker, $9,107 to create an intern for Traffic Operations Center staff, $1,100 to train traffic camera technician.