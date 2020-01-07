The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Steve L. James-Salter, 38, of 2044 White St., No. 2, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of domestic assault and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that he assaulted Shenel M. Jackson, 22, of the same address.
- Duane A. Roth, 42, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East 16th Street on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault and child endangerment. Court documents state that Roth assaulted his wife, Sarah M. Roth, 31, of Hazel Green, Wis., at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at 505 Kaufmann Ave. in the presence of her 6-year-old daughter.
- Zachary A. Schmidt, 27, of 1533½ Central Ave., No. 5, was arrested at about 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Randall E. Noble II, 43, of Moline, Ill., was arrested at about 4:40 p.m. Saturday in Zwingle, Iowa, on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and driving while barred.