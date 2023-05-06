BERNARD, Iowa — Authorities said a man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a stopped patrol vehicle in Dubuque County.
Jeffery A. Ingles, 31, of Viola, Iowa, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Bernard on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was cited with failure to maintain control, striking an unattended vehicle and failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency stationary vehicles-injury.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 151 and Callahan Road.
While the driver of that vehicle was in the back seat of the deputy’s patrol vehicle, Ingles’ vehicle hit the rear of the patrol vehicle, “ricocheted” off the patrol car and stopped in the middle of the highway, documents state.
The deputy reported that Ingles’ breath smelled of alcohol, and his eyes were red and watery. A pipe with burnt residue was found in the front seat of the vehicle.
Ingles told the deputy he saw the patrol vehicle but failed to turn in time to avoid a collision, documents state. He also admitted to drinking a beer at around 7 p.m. Thursday.
A press release states that both the driver of the vehicle that had been stopped and Ingles were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
A breath sample showed Ingles had a blood alcohol concentration less than the legal limit of 0.08%, but due to “reasonable ground to believe Ingles was under the influence of a substance other than alcohol” a blood sample was sent to the state lab for testing, according to documents.