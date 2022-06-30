GALENA, Ill. — Former Dubuque resident and accomplished electric violinist and vocalist will make a rare return to the area for a performance and master class.
Ginny Luke will perform at Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., at 7 p.m. July 17. She also will offer a free master class for youth string players from 5 to 6 p.m.
Luke began her music career at age 3, training in classical violin, piano and dance in Vilseck, Germany, before relocating to Dubuque with her family at age 4.
Luke since has established herself as an in-demand musician, songwriter and producer in the Los Angeles area. She has recorded and performed alongside the Foo Fighters, Britney Spears, Shawn Mendez and Stevie Wonder. Recently, she was featured as the lead vocalist and electric violinist on Questlove’s “4UPrince” tour and Dr. Dre’s Orchestral Tour.
Luke also has been a featured musician for The Neverland Express, Meat Loaf’s touring band, with whom she recorded Meat Loaf’s “Hell in a Handbasket.”
She has earned degrees in violin performance from California Institute of Arts and Colburn School of Music, as well as a degree in keyboards and vocals from Musician’s Institute. She also manages the electric strings quartet SAGA Strings and the country fiddle duo Gin & Lace.
