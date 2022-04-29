Police said a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.

Rebecca K. Anthoney, 49, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Anthoney was operating a motorcycle south in the 1600 block of Central Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when she came upon cars stopped in traffic and lost control of the motorcycle.

Anthoney was cited with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.