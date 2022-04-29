Police said a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Dubuque.
Rebecca K. Anthoney, 49, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Anthoney was operating a motorcycle south in the 1600 block of Central Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when she came upon cars stopped in traffic and lost control of the motorcycle.
Anthoney was cited with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability
