CASSVILLE, Wis. — A federal circuit court has nullified a key legal complaint against a controversial transmission line in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Judge Frank Easterbrook, of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, issued the decision this week related to the 102-mile Cardinal-Hickory Creek power transmission line, which will span from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. The case now will be remanded to district court for dismissal.
The case related to transmission line owners’ desire to construct about 1.5 miles of the line through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville, Wis.
The court’s decision does not give line co-owners ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative permission to build in the refuge, but it does remove a legal hurdle as project leaders seek necessary federal approvals to do so.
“Our joint teams from the co-owner utilities are currently discussing the next steps as we look forward to working with the federal agencies so they can now move expeditiously to complete their decision making,” ITC Communications Manager Rod Pritchard wrote in an emailed statement.
The non-refuge portions of the transmission line in Iowa and Wisconsin are about 90% completed.
The lawsuit was filed by several advocacy groups represented by Environmental Law and Policy Center. The suit hinged around a now-revoked permit the project initially received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to cross through the refuge.
U.S. District Court Judge William Conley sided with opponents of the project in early 2022, ruling the transmission line could not pass through the refuge, and the line owners appealed to the circuit court.
Easterbrook wrote this week that Conley was mistaken in issuing his decision, as there was no final decision from the Fish and Wildlife Service on which to rule.
The permit in question was revoked after the lawsuit started when the agency realized it had used incorrect easement documents in determining that the project was compatible with the refuge’s purpose, which contributed to permit approval.
With any new permitting decisions from the wildlife agency still pending, Easterbrook wrote, it is impossible for the court to review the documents necessary to determine the legality of environmental review.
“A revoked permit lacks legal consequence. It neither allows nor forbids the challenged crossing. Matters are back where they were before the permit was issued: under consideration at the agency,” the opinion reads.
A spokesperson from Environmental Law and Policy Center said a complete statement was not yet prepared Thursday as lawyers still were reviewing court documents but that opposing parties were “disappointed” in a decision they say “delays addressing fundamental environmental law violations committed by the transmission line companies and the federal agency.”
The opposing parties could file another lawsuit if the Fish and Wildlife Service issues another permit for the project.
Multiple other legal challenges and appeals against the line are still outstanding.